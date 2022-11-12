Kenya sends 1st batch of troops to rebel-hit eastern Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan troops deployed under the banner of a regional bloc have arrived in troubled eastern Congo. Congolese government forces are battling a violent rebel group that now controls some territory there. The troops who arrived on Saturday are part of up to 903 Kenyan soldiers who eventually will be sent to eastern Congo, joined by troops from Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan. Leaders of countries in the East African Community bloc agreed to create the regional force in June. The Kenyan forces will be based in Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city and the capital of North Kivu province. M23 rebels and Congolese troops clashed heavily in the province on Friday.

