Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House

Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.

