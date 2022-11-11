Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases

A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault. Police in Farmington Hills, Michigan, say Zvi Levran was arraigned Friday on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges involving several patients who told police their examinations were in some way connected to youth hockey organizations. Levran is being held on a $1 million bond. His attorney, Joseph Lavigne, told The Associated Press Friday that Levran intends to defend himself against the charges. Levran also was charged last month, accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man during an Oct. 18 examination in his home office near Detroit.

