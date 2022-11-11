Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, has conceded that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share, and said it’s a sign that moderation is called for. Drazan said in a statement that she had spoken with Kotek and “hope for the best for our state as she steps into this role.”

