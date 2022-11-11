Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift

NICE, France (AP) — A maritime rescue ship has docked in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy, as well as fury from far-right rivals of the French government. The Ocean Viking disembarked its passengers at the Toulon port on Friday. They were were expected to undergo health and security checks at a military base there. European rescue group SOS Mediterranee, which operates the ship, said the passengers from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria, Bangladesh, Pakistan and other nations include 57 children and more than 40 are unaccompanied minors. Some of the people on the ship were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea three weeks ago.

By BARBARA SURK and NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.