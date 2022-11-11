Japanese music stars form band ‘to make the world rock’

TOKYO (AP) — Four of Japan’s biggest rock stars formed a new band, The Last Rockstars, in a race against time to preserve the spirit of rock music. Led by Yoshiki of X Japan, Miyavi, Sugizo and Hyde appeared together on stage in Tokyo dressed in all black to announce the collaboration. The four are writing songs while continuing work with their own bands. Concerts are scheduled for Tokyo, New York and Los Angeles early next year. Hyde is the lead vocalist of rock band L’Arc-en-Ciel, while Sugizo is the guitarist for rock band Luna Sea. Guitarist Miyavi appeared in Angelina Jolie’s 2014 biographical war film, “Unbroken.”

