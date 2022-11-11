Israel’s Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end an era of political instability and elections in Israel with his partners on the far right. Friday’s decision by President Isaac Herzog was announced by his office after he consulted with leaders of all of the parties elected to Parliament in last week’s general election. He will formally designate Netanyahu with the task on Sunday and give him a month to cobble together a governing coalition. It looks set to become the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.

