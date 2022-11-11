First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Joe Biden travels abroad, first lady Jill Biden will host a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House. Jill Biden also is announcing new support for the Hidden Helpers Coalition, which works with children who live with wounded service members and veterans. After the Friday breakfast, the first lady will join Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, at Arlington National Cemetery. President Biden recorded a video message thanking veterans and acknowledging that “so many still carry the physical wounds and invisible scars of their service.” The Democratic president left Thursday night for Egypt, where he’s attending a United Nations conference on climate change.

