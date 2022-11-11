Dutch World Cup players to meet migrant workers in Qatar

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch World Cup squad will meet a group of migrant workers in Qatar after a training session ahead of the team’s first match as part of the Dutch soccer federation’s push to promote human rights at the tournament. The Royal Dutch Soccer Association announced the plan on the eve of coach Louis van Gaal announcing his final squad. Van Gaal says: “First of all, we are going to Qatar to become world champions, but of course we look beyond football.” The announcement came days after FIFA urged teams to focus on soccer at the World Cup, despite concerns over attitudes towards LGBTQ fans and the treatment of migrant workers.

