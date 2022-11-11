2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remain unresolved heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. Oregon’s 5th Congressional District and 6th Congressional District hung in the balance Friday. A new law in Oregon allows votes to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, meaning that some ballots have just arrived at election offices and many county offices were closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Clackamas County, key in both contests, says it has as many as 65,000 late-arriving ballots left to count.

