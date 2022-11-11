Skip to Content
12 killed in Nigeria gasoline tanker explosion, police say

By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigeria police say 12 people have been killed in the northcentral Kogi State when a gasoline tanker exploded after a crash along a major road. Police said Friday that the tanker “crushed cars on the way” before it exploded Thursday night and all the fatalities were burnt to death. Such crashes are common along most major roads in Nigeria with new measures introduced by the country’s road safety corps failing to curb their occurrence.

