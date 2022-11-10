Yellen visits India to shore up US-Indo-Pacific partnerships

NEW DELHI (AP) — Supply chains, Russia’s war in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19 are top of mind for U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she prepared to meet with Indian leaders in New Delhi. She was speaking Friday to tech leaders at the Microsoft India Development Center to address U.S. concerns. Among them were Russia cutting off gas supplies in Europe and China’s chokehold on global solar panel production. The United States is pursuing an approach called “friend-shoring” to diversify away from countries that present geopolitical and security risks to the supply chain. Yellen hopes to open up economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. She will meet with India’s finance minister later Friday.

