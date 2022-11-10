UN agency: Iran increases highly enriched uranium stockpile

VIENNA (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog says it believes that Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. It also has criticized Tehran for continuing to bar the agency’s officials from accessing or monitoring Iran’s nuclear sites. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in its quarterly report it believes Iran has an estimated 62.3 kilograms, or about 137.3 pounds, of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity. This is an increase of 6.7 kilograms since September. The IAEA’s assessment on Thursday comes as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, remain stalled.

