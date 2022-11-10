Trump team urges court to leave Mar-a-Lago arbiter in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump have urged a federal appeals court to leave in place an independent arbiter who was assigned to review documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president’s Florida estate. The Trump team said in a filing Thursday that veteran Brooklyn judge Raymond Dearie should continue in his role as a so-called special master in order to ensure public confidence in an investigation involving a “political rival” of the Biden administration. The scope of Dearie’s duties, and the basis for his appointment, have been points of contention between the Justice Department and the Trump legal team since he was named to the job in September.

