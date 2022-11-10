Trump loyalist Boebert’s reelection bid could go to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert’s race against Democrat Adam Frisch remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount. Boebert is lagging far behind expectations in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional district that election prognosticators and pundits widely considered to be safe for Boebert. The thin margin garnered national attention as Republicans try to gain control of the U.S. House. In Colorado, recounts are automatically initiated when the margin is less than 0.5%. As votes still roll in from counties, the race remains hovered within the recount zone as of Wednesday.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

