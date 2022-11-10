Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife’s drinks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping an abortion-inducing drug into his wife’s drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy. A grand jury in Houston this month indicted Mason Herring, a 38-year-old attorney, on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person. Court records show his wife told authorities that Herring had been unhappy about the pregnancy. She says she became suspicious after a drink he gave her made her severely ill. An attorney for Herring did not immediately comment Thursday.

