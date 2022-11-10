South Dakota Sen. Thune’s win breaks ‘curse,’ defies Trump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Thune set South Dakota history by winning his fourth Senate term. He became the second South Dakota senator to win four terms, defying what is known in local political circles as “the Curse of Karl” because Sen. Karl Mundt was the only politician to accomplish the feat. But it’s not clear whether Thune’s party will hold the majority after a midterm election in which the GOP failed to meet expectations of a sweeping victory. Thune says he wants to stay “focused on solutions,” especially on inflation, rather than bombastic politics. He is also pressing for his party to look beyond former President Donald Trump’s influence.

