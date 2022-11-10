Soccer-inspired art show heads to World Cup in Qatar
By PAUL BYRNE and EMILIO SANABRIA
Associated Press
ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — A Paraguayan artist is preparing a soccer-inspired art show called “8 Stadiums, 8 Champions, 1 Dream: Qatar 2022.” The exhibit will be put on display in Doha during the World Cup. It is supported by the Paraguayan embassy in Qatar in conjunction with the Katara Cultural Village in the Qatari capital. The exhibit will open on Nov. 18 in Doha. That is two days before the World Cup starts. The eye-catching display is the work of Asunción-born artist Lili Cantero. She was thrust into the limelight in 2018 after an image of Argentina captain Lionel Messi posing with the boots she painted was widely shared on social media.