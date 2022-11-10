Soccer-inspired art show heads to World Cup in Qatar

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — A Paraguayan artist is preparing a soccer-inspired art show called “8 Stadiums, 8 Champions, 1 Dream: Qatar 2022.” The exhibit will be put on display in Doha during the World Cup. It is supported by the Paraguayan embassy in Qatar in conjunction with the Katara Cultural Village in the Qatari capital. The exhibit will open on Nov. 18 in Doha. That is two days before the World Cup starts. The eye-catching display is the work of Asunción-born artist Lili Cantero. She was thrust into the limelight in 2018 after an image of Argentina captain Lionel Messi posing with the boots she painted was widely shared on social media.

By PAUL BYRNE and EMILIO SANABRIA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.