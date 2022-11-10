Montana voters reject ‘born alive’ abortion referendum

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters have rejected a legislative referendum that raised the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions” to preserve the life of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Opponents argued the proposal could rob parents of precious time with infants who are born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to attempt treatment. Supporters said the proposed law was meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb in the rare case of a failed abortion, something that is already is illegal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.