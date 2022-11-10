Greece: New York flight recalled over scare, nothing found

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece ordered an Emirates flight to New York to return to Athens international airport and grounded a second airliner over security concerns. But police say nothing suspicious was found after the planes and passengers were checked on Thursday. Public ERT television says the flight recall was made following a request by U.S. authorities. But Greek police officials did not confirm the source of the request. The second Emirates flight was stopped in Athens before taking off for Dubai. Police said information was received about a potentially suspicious passenger but inspections did not confirm it.

