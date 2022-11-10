France grants port to migrant rescue ship amid Italy rift

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says his country will take in passengers from a migrant rescue ship who have been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for more than two weeks. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that France would welcome some 230 Ocean Viking passengers at the military port in the city of Toulon on Friday. Darmanin says the passengers subsequently will be divided among France, Germany and other European countries. The French coast guard earlier started a medical evacuation from the migrant rescue ship, which headed to Corsica on Wednesday in hopes France would offer its passengers a safe port after Italy denied them entry.

