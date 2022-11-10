Dempsey: ‘Disenchanted’ is an escape from dark-themed movies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Actor Patrick Dempsey knows the world can be a dark place, and many of the streamers these days are dark, too. But an antidote will be released next week on Disney+. “Disenchanted” is being released on Nov. 18 — 15 years after the original “Enchanted.” Both star Amy Adams as cheery, singsong Giselle, who falls in love with a lawyer played by Dempsey. He said that during his recent travels he was disappointed by the heavy, dark-themed entertainment options. He said sometimes people “just want to escape the realities of the world.”

