Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon’s 4th
By CLAIRE RUSH
Associated Press/Report for America
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. Hoyle’s victory means the seat will stay blue following the retirement of Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio, the state’s longest serving congressman. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos in his second bid for the seat. Meanwhile, the two most hotly contested U.S. House seats in Oregon’s 5th and 6th Districts were too early to call. So far, incumbents in the state’s other three congressional races have won. Democrats maintain control of the 1st and 3rd Districts, and the GOP keeps the sprawling 2nd, which covers nearly two-thirds of the state.