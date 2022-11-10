Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called Senate, House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House or Senate as of early Thursday. Control of the Senate hangs on three races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.