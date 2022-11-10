Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is recommending his state increase public school funding as he prepares to leave office. The Republican governor on Thursday detailed his budget proposal to a legislative panel. The recommendations come days after Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected the state’s next governor. Hutchinson recommended that the state increase public school funding over the next two years by $550 million. Sanders announced her transition team on Thursday and stopped short of saying whether she agrees with Hutchinson’s recommendations.

