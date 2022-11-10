Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race

Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson has conceded defeat to Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state. Anderson said Thursday she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state would be tough. She says voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached. She says that while many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough. Anderson has trailed Hobbs in votes since Tuesday night. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race. Democrat Steve Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who took a job in the Biden administration.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.