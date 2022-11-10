Albuquerque marks record number of police shootings in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city has seen a record 17 police shootings this year. The latest happened early Thursday, when Albuquerque police say they shot a man who lunged at officers with a knife. Police Chief Harold Medina said the shooting happened more than 12 hours after police got calls about a man who had allegedly broke a window at a bank and threatened a person over frustrations about not being able to use his debit card. The police chief said the man had been arrested three times over the past three months and that authorities had been working with a crisis intervention unit to get him help. Instead, officers ended up trying to negotiate with him at 2 a.m. along the side of a downtown building.

