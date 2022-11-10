A Jewish detective bows on TV during a wave of antisemitism

NEW YORK (AP) — Viewers of “The Calling” will quickly learn the new show isn’t your typical police procedural. Just two minutes in, the lead detective of a fresh murder bows quietly over the body — and prays. Detective Avraham Avraham is an unusual figure in the New York Police Department, a scholar of human behavior from his study of philosophy and his Orthodox Jewish faith. Peacock’s “The Calling,” which stars Jeff Wilbusch, is the latest series from showrunner, writer and executive producer David E. Kelley, with Oscar and Emmy-winning Barry Levinson directing the first two episodes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.