3 ex-officers plead to lesser charges in girl’s shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three former police officers who were charged in the killing of an 8-year-old girl when they opened fire toward a crowd leaving a Philadelphia-area high school football game pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment. The negotiated plea dismisses manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter charges against former Sharon Hill Borough officers Sean Dolan, Devon Smith, and Brian Devaney in the death of Fanta Bility. Investigators previously said that ballistics tests were unable to determine which officer fired the fatal shot. The three will remain free on bail until a scheduled sentencing hearing in January.

