2nd Spaniard arrested in Iran amid street protests

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s foreign ministry says a Spanish woman has been arrested in Iran, the second Spaniard in just over a month to be detained there amid mass unrest. The foreign ministry said Thursday that the Spanish embassy in Tehran is following the case and is in touch with the family of 24-year-old Ana Baneira. It declined to provide further details. The embassy is also dealing with the case of a Spanish man who was trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he is believed to have been arrested in Iran early last month. Spanish diplomats are in touch with Iranian authorities about 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sanchez.

