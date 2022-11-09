US official meets Ukrainian children at UNICEF hub in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations says she does not expect the U.S. midterm election to weaken Washington’s support for Ukraine given the bipartisan backing for Kyiv since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke after she visited a UNICEF center in Warsaw that has become a hub for Ukrainian refugee children and their mothers, offering educational support and therapy. She said her talks with government and Warsaw city officials included making contingency plans in case the coming winter and power outages create another large exodus of Ukrainians to Poland and other frontline states.

