Unfazed by scandals, Malaysia’s old party seeks win in polls

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-serving party has promised “stability and prosperity” for the country as it seeks to regain power in next week’s general elections. Once an omnipotent force credited with developing and modernizing Malaysia, anger over government corruption led to its unimaginable defeat in 2018 polls. It bounced back two years later as part of a new government, but ties with its allies soured. Working in its favor is a fractured opposition and an electorate fed up with political turmoil, rising inflation and a slowing economy. On the flip side, the party faces a trust deficit after former Prime Minister Najib Razak and others were charged with corruption. There’s a split in its traditional Malay support base and many young new voters are undecided.

