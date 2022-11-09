Texas to execute man for killing mother nearly 20 years ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is scheduled to be executed for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. Tracy Beatty is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. The 61-year-old Beatty was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, following an argument between the two in her East Texas home in November 2003. The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Wednesday morning to stop his execution. His attorneys argued he is being prevented from receiving a full examination to determine if he is intellectually disabled and possibly ineligible for execution.

