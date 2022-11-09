Suspected Chinese rocket debris found in Philippine waters

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say suspected debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch has been found at sea off two provinces. They renewed their call Wednesday for Manila’s ratification of two U.N. treaties that allow people to seek compensation for damage or injury from falling debris from space launches. The Philippine Space Agency says the metal debris found separately this week off western Palawan and in Occidental Mindoro province are highly likely parts of China’s Long March 5B rocket launched last week from Hainan island. The rocket carried a module with laboratory materials for a space research station being built by China. Beijing has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled before.

