Strike against price hikes shuts down services in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of protesters are marching through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki as public and some private sector workers walk off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes. The strike is disrupting services nationwide, with ferries tied up in port, state-run schools shut, public hospitals running with reduced staff and most public transport grinding to a standstill. Europe has faced a series of protests and strikes over the past few months over the soaring cost of living. As Russia’s war in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices, workers and others have walked off the job seeking wages that keep pace with rising inflation and government relief with rising bills.

