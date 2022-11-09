Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Matt Rosendale won a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday as he fended off a pair of challengers in the race for a newly drawn district representing the eastern portion of the state. Rosendale emerged during his first term as a hard-right conservative. He’s backed Trump’s false statements about the 2020 election and recently voted against U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, citing what he said are more pressing security needs along the southern border. The other race in the eastern district featuring Ryan Zinke was too early to call.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

