Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are pushing state by state to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington as the prospects for a red wave appeared to be receding. The dragged-out fight is aimed at upending President Joe Biden’s once-lofty agenda. After all the polls closed, the Democrats’ fragile grasp on power remained at risk early Wednesday. Anxiety set in among Republicans. With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, the Democrats faced a new generation of Republican candidates, including some who followed Donald Trump’s lead in denying the results of the 2020 election.

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

