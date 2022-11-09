Oregon governor’s race on knife’s edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election is hanging on a knife’s edge, with the race still too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. Drazan’s campaign says it’s monitoring returns and expects the race will tighten. The Kotek campaign issued a statement in which Kotek said she’d be a governor for all of Oregon.

