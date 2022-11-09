NATO announces next leaders’ summit will be in Lithuania

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that leaders from the military alliance’s 30 member countries will meet in Lithuania in July 2023. Wednesday’s announcement that NATO’s next scheduled summit will take place in the capital, Vilnius, comes as as Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels security tensions in Europe and the North Atlantic region. Stoltenberg says that “we face the most complex and unpredictable security environment since the Cold War.” The leaders are set to discuss ways to boost the defenses of NATO member countries near Russia and Ukraine and continue their support to the war-ravaged country. They will also review defense spending.

