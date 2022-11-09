More big donors supporting – and discussing – mental health

Wealthy donors publicly gave more to mental health last year than in any other year over the past decade: According to a Chronicle of Philanthropy tally of publicized donations of $1 million or more, 15 donors gave 16 such gifts totaling nearly $767 million in 2021. Raising money for mental-health programs has become more important as more Americans are experiencing increased anxiety, depression, and other mental-health disorders. Nearly 20% of U.S. adults, 50 million people, experienced some form of mental illness in 2019, according to a recent report by Mental Health America, and suicidal ideation, thinking seriously about ending one’s own life, is on the rise.

By MARIA DI MENTO of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

