Judge sets June 2023 trial in killing of cyclist Wilson

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has refused to throw out statements made to police by the woman accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson and set the case for trial in June 2023. State District Judge Brenda Kennedy said Wednesday police did not violate the rights of suspect Kaitlin Armstrong when they continued to question her even after she asked if she should have an attorney present. The judge determined Armstrong didn’t have a constitutional right to counsel at that point because she was not under arrest. Wilson was found shot to death in Austin in May.

