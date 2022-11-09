Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist was being held in an Iowa jail and could face a prison term after she walked away from a Des Moines women’s shelter where she was serving probation for a manslaughter conviction. Polk County Sheriff Lt. Ryan Evans says Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Tuesday. An arrest warrant was issued after she cut off her court-ordered GPS monitor and walked out a women’s center Friday in Des Moines. A corrections department spokesman says she was found in Des Moines but details were not immediately released. She will be taken before a judge for a probation revocation hearing. If her probation is revoked she could be sentenced to prison.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.