Greece: Death toll from migrant shipwreck increases to 27
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say another body of a dead man from last week’s shipwreck of an overloaded migrant smuggling boat in the western Aegean Sea has been found on an island just east of the Greek capital. Wednesday’s announcement brings the confirmed number of deaths to 27, including five children. A further 29 people are still believed missing. The number of survivors remains at 12, all men from Egypt, Afghanistan and Iran. A search operation continues in the area, more than a week after the sailing boat sank in the early hours of Nov. 1, the latest in a series of deadly shipwrecks involving migrants in Greek seas.