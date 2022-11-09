GOP’s Lawler defeats Democratic Rep. Sean Maloney in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler has defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs as the GOP closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. Lawler defeated the five-term New York Democrat who had led his party’s attempt to retain control of Congress. The GOP also swept all four seats on Long Island. There, Republican Anthony D’Esposito won in a congressional district that hasn’t sent a GOP candidate to Washington in 26 years. D’Esposito is a retired New York Police Department detective and member of the Hempstead town council. He defeated Democrat Laura Gillen.

