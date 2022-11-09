GOP’s Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach has won the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach revived his political career Tuesday by defeating Democrat Chris Mann. Kobach was coming off losses in the Kansas governor’s race in 2018 and a U.S. Senate primary in 2020 that Republicans chalked up to lackluster campaigns and views that turned off independent and moderate GOP voters. Many Republicans said they saw a Kobach this year who ran a better campaign and stayed more on message. Mann is a former police officer and local prosecutor making his first run for elected office.

