Foundation says de Klerk’s Nobel medal has been stolen

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Late South African President F.W. de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal has been stolen from his home in Cape Town. His foundation confirmed the theft on Wednesday. De Klerk, South Africa’s last president under apartheid, jointly received the prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their roles in South Africa’s peaceful transition to democracy. Mandela became the country’s first black president in 1994 after serving 27 years in prison. According to media reports in South Africa, the theft of the medal took place at de Klerk’s home in April, allegedly by a former worker there. Other items, including jewelry, were reported stolen.

