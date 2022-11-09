EU agency says asylum numbers up, could strain facilities

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s asylum agency says the number of people applying for international protection in Europe has reached highs not seen since well over 1 million people sought refuge in 2015. The agency says the numbers could place strain on national asylum systems. It said Wednesday that about 84,500 people applied for asylum in August in the 27 EU member countries plus Norway and Switzerland. Around 255,000 others, most from Ukraine, sought some form of temporary protection. It’s a 16% increase over the month of July. Almost one third of applicants were from Afghanistan and Syria. The monthly numbers amount to about half of those recorded in late 2015. Many who apply are entering through the western Balkans.

