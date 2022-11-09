Cartwright keeps US House seat Democratic in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright is returning to Washington. He held his Pennsylvania congressional seat against a challenge from conservative activist and former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet. The results echo the congressional election two years ago, when Bognet lost by less than 4 percentage points to Cartwright. Democrats holding that seat in a Scranton-based region where the GOP has been making gains in recent years resonates in Washington. President Joe Biden spent his early childhood in Scranton. The result is a boost to Democrats’ hopes to retain majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January.

