Colorado’s Lauren Boebert locked in tough reelection bid

DENVER (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert is in a tight race in her bid for reelection to a U.S. House seat in Colorado against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen. Boebert’s contest in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District is being watched nationally as Republicans try to flip control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections. The Donald Trump loyalist established herself as a partisan flashpoint in Washington, D.C., in her first term, and had been favored to win reelection after redistricting made the rural conservative district more Republican. Frisch criticizes what he calls Boebert’s divisive brand of “angertainment” in Washington. Boebert vows: ‘We will have this victory.’

By JESSE BEDAYN and JAMES ANDERSON Associated Press

