Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China’s Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he hopes to use an anticipated meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing’s relationship with Russia. The White House has said that it is working with Chinese officials to arrange a meeting between Biden and Xi on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. But the two sides have not confirmed the meeting will take place. Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he has much to discuss with Xi as U.S.-Chinese relations have grown more fraught in recent months.

